Yes Bank reports loss of Rs 1,506 cr in Q4 as provisioning rises

Private sector lender Friday reported a loss of Rs 1,506.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 owing to rise in provisioning for bad loans.

The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 1,179.44 crore on standalone basis during January-March period of 2017-18 However, total income rose to Rs 8,388.38 crore as against Rs 7,163.95 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

increased to Rs 7,856.54 crore as compared to Rs 5,742.98 crore earlier.

On the asset quality front, (NPAs) of the bank doubled to 3.22 per cent of the as on March 31, 2019 from 1.28 per cent at the end of 2017-18.