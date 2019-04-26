JUST IN
Yes Bank reports loss of Rs 1,506 cr in Q4 as provisioning rises

Interest income increased to Rs 7,856.54 crore as compared to Rs 5,742.98 crore earlier

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

YES Bank Photo: Reuters
Private sector lender Yes Bank Friday reported a loss of Rs 1,506.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 owing to rise in provisioning for bad loans.

The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 1,179.44 crore on standalone basis during January-March period of 2017-18 However, total income rose to Rs 8,388.38 crore as against Rs 7,163.95 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 7,856.54 crore as compared to Rs 5,742.98 crore earlier.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank doubled to 3.22 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2019 from 1.28 per cent at the end of 2017-18.
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 19:31 IST

