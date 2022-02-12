YES Bank seeks redemption of tier-II bonds worth Rs 1,763 crore

-
ALSO READ
Battle between DTH company Dish TV and YES Bank likely to escalate
Coal shortage: Will coal crisis derail India's nascent economic recovery?
TMS Ep105: Coal crisis, Gautam Adani, RBI's policy decision, UPI Lite
Is another coal shortage crisis looming over India?
YES Bank's shares hit 52-week low intraday to Rs 11.89
-
Private sector lender YES Bank is planning for early redemption of tier II bonds of about Rs 1,763 crore. This is part of its plan to retire high-cost instruments before close of the current financial year (FY22).
The bank, in filing with the BSE, said the capital raising committee of the board approved the proposal for seeking a nod from investors for early redemption of tier II bonds. These instruments — lower and upper tier II bonds — are Basel II-compliant.
The lower tier II bonds just over Rs 1,059 crore are due for maturity between August and October 2022. The remaining — upper tier II bonds of about Rs 704 crore — are due for redemption between June and December 2027.
Bank officials said these bonds are not part of the capital adequacy ratio since they are not Basel-III compliant. They carry a high coupon rate (nine per cent and above), which is a costly obligation to service. Hence, the bank decided to redeem them earlier than the maturity date.
Now, the bank has surplus liquidity with cost of funds below five per cent. The intent is to complete redemption before the close of Mach 2022, officials said.
Its capital adequacy ratio was 17.7 per cent with tier I of 11.6 per cent as of December 2021. The bank’s stock closed flat at Rs 13.92 per share on the BSE on Friday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU