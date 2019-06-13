YES Bank shareholders flag governance issues, but back new management

Shareholders of private lender YES Bank on Wednesday raised issues of corporate governance at its annual general meeting (AGM) — the first since Ravneet Gill took over as managing director and chief executive officer. Most investors were also hopeful of better performance because of the change in senior management.

Gill replaced Rana Kapoor after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refused to extend the latter’s term. “The investors grilled the management on governance issues in the past year regarding Kapoor as well as the RBI’s scrutiny of the bank. They ...