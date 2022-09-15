YES Bank to sell all its NPAs to JC Flowers ARC by December: Report

-
ALSO READ
YES Bank, JC Flowers in pact for ARC in bid to seal largest ever NPA deal
Intel announces Arc A-series discrete GPUs for laptops, desktops' to follow
YES Bank plans to invest Rs 350 cr in JC Flowers, raise $1 bn in FY23
YES Bank's stressed loan portfolio: Understanding what went wrong at lender
YES Bank's deal with Carlyle, Advent on $1 bn stake investment gathers pace
-
YES Bank will wipe out Rs 48,000 crore worth of non-performing assets (NPAs) by December. The private lender had earlier agreed to sell its bad loans to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) floated by JC Flowers. According to a report in Mint, YES Bank will also pick up a 20 per cent stake in the ARC.
JC Flowers ARC had earlier won a Swiss auction to get YES Bank's NPAs for Rs 11,183 crore. It is expected to pay Rs 1,677 crore to the bank in the next 60 days, the Mint report added.
"This would mean that the deal will be closed in the third quarter of the current fiscal and the bank will have near-zero non-performing assets (NPAs)," Mint stated, quoting a person aware of the matter.
YES Bank's gross NPAs stood at 13.4 per cent at the end of June. The gross figures stood at Rs 27,747 crore. In June 2021, the NPAs stood at 15.6 per cent.
The bank will pay Rs 350 crore to acquire a 20 per cent stake in JC Flowers ARC. Under the proposed arrangement, the stressed loans will be sold under the 15:85 structure. For 15 per cent, the ARC will pay Rs 1,800 crore to the bank. Rest 85 per cent will be paid in security receipts as the money is recovered by the ARC.
Carlyle and Advent International acquired a 10 per cent stake in the bank for Rs 8,898 crore. During the sale, the companies had put a condition that the stressed loans must be sold by the bank.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 12:02 IST