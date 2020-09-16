YES Bank: Why investors should not be taken in by rating upgrades

From being placed under moratorium in March this year, to quickly having a new management team that has proved effective on many counts-–arresting the run on deposits, bolstering capital adequacy and chartering a new growth strategy-- YES Bank has had an arduous but fruitful journey the past six months. It has even repaid in full the special liquidity facility (Rs 50,000 crore) availed from the Reserve Bank of India.

Nearly five rating agencies, including Moody’s, have upgraded their ratings on various facilities of the bank in about a month’s time. The follow-on public ...