Yolobus raises $3.3 mn in Series A funding; to focus on hygiene, safety

Yolobus, an intercity bus service startup, has raised $3.3 million in a Series-A round led by Nexus Venture Partners. India Quotient too participated in the

The brings Yolobus’ total since launching its smart intercity bus services in India to $4.1 million.

The funds raised will be used to double down its investments across technology, customer and crew safety and sanitisation and territory expansion plans.

Having the financial support and business expertise of NexusVenture Partners and India Quotient will help us execute our vision faster and better, said Yolobus Founder & CEO, Shailesh Gupta. We are also strategising to bring on more dynamic routes on board, ensuring a safe and convenient travel experience to our hundreds of thousands of customers, he added.

Yolobus will resume its operations with extensive precautionary measures for every trip.

Every passenger will be checked with an infra-red temperature measuring gun before onboarding. Customers will be able to pre-order essential PPE kits and know the temperature of the bus crew members before boarding the bus.

The company is introducing a sanitisation tunnel for each passenger before boarding in order to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The captain, along with the bus driver and staff will wear PPE kits to do away with the risk of contamination, ensuring a safe journey for the passengers.