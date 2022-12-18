JUST IN
Pilots' associations flag 'punishing schedules' issue to Air India
Delhi HC awards Microsoft Rs 20 lakh in 12-yr-old copyright violation case
OMC marketing margins improve in December after extended period of decline
Purbanchal Cement lines up Rs 200 crore for expansion, Bengal in roadmap
PE investment in real estate down 17%, inflow up in warehousing sector
Zippo targets 50% sales growth in 2023, expects strong double-digit growth
Device labels will no longer be seen in tweets, confirms Elon Musk
German company Henkel re-enters consumer segment with Schwarzkopf
IIFCL has sanctioned Rs 8,244 crore loans to develop 20 ports, says MD
Ambani to take on ITC, Patanjali, Adani with FMCG brand 'Independence'
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Tata Steel clears path for environment-friendly coke plant at Jamshedpur
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Young minds should put nation's interest above self: Narayan Murthy

The Infosys founder was addressing students and researchers at the GMR Institute of Technology in Andhra Pradesh, which was observing its Silver Jubilee Year

Topics
Narayan Murthy | Infosys  | india society

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Narayan Murthy
Narayan Murthy

Infosys Founder N R Narayan Murthy said on Sunday young minds should develop the mindset to bring change in society, and learn to put the interest of the public, society, and nation first--above their own personal interest.

Murthy was speaking at the GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) in Rajam, Andhra Pradesh, where he interacted with students and researchers at the institute during its Silver Jubilee Year celebrations. He added that one should look for each lacunae as an opportunity for change and imagine yourself to be a leader, don’t wait for somebody else to do that.

Speaking at the event, GMR Group Chairman Mr. G M Rao said, “We are honoured to host one of India’s legendary entrepreneurs, Shri. N R Narayana Murthy at the GMRIT campus. He has been an inspiration and motivation for aspiring youth. You are an inspiration for my team, all the students and the faculty.”

He said he was inspired by P D K Rao, who left his job and was working for the betterment of the society, and founded GMR Varalakshmi Foundation.

“We, at GMR, strongly believe in entrepreneurship; it is one of our values and beliefs. GMRVF has been working to develop entrepreneurial skills among underprivileged youth. We are working with such youth and helping them by providing opportunities to set up their own enterprise. We, at GMR, strongly believe in giving back to society. We have been continuously working on this philosophy and contributing to nation-building. I am sure the thoughts shared by Narayana Murthy ji will definitely inspire and motivate the young minds to achieve success and use their success for the benefit of the society,” Rao added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narayan Murthy

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 21:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.