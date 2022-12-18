Young minds should put nation's interest above self: Narayan Murthy

Founder N R said on Sunday young minds should develop the mindset to bring change in society, and learn to put the interest of the public, society, and nation first--above their own personal interest.

Murthy was speaking at the GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) in Rajam, Andhra Pradesh, where he interacted with students and researchers at the institute during its Silver Jubilee Year celebrations. He added that one should look for each lacunae as an opportunity for change and imagine yourself to be a leader, don’t wait for somebody else to do that.

Speaking at the event, GMR Group Chairman Mr. G M Rao said, “We are honoured to host one of India’s legendary entrepreneurs, Shri. N R Narayana Murthy at the GMRIT campus. He has been an inspiration and motivation for aspiring youth. You are an inspiration for my team, all the students and the faculty.”

He said he was inspired by P D K Rao, who left his job and was working for the betterment of the society, and founded GMR Varalakshmi Foundation.

“We, at GMR, strongly believe in entrepreneurship; it is one of our values and beliefs. GMRVF has been working to develop entrepreneurial skills among underprivileged youth. We are working with such youth and helping them by providing opportunities to set up their own enterprise. We, at GMR, strongly believe in giving back to society. We have been continuously working on this philosophy and contributing to nation-building. I am sure the thoughts shared by Narayana Murthy ji will definitely inspire and motivate the young minds to achieve success and use their success for the benefit of the society,” Rao added.