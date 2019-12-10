Your Alexa, Google Home may stop speaking if parliament passes new data law

Asking a Google Home or Alexa device to play your favourite song, unlocking a mobile phone with your fingerprint or face scan, and using iris scan to access your bank account may all just become difficult if the draft Data Protection Bill gets Parliament nod in its current form.

Clause 92 of the draft Bill seeks to ban the processing of certain forms of biometric data, unless permitted by law. This, according to industry experts, will have a far-reaching impact on companies in almost every sector — from the digital commerce to banking, health care and even automobile industry. ...