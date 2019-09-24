Youth driving discretionary spending, will disrupt retail market: Report

Rising share of millennials and younger consumers in India’s retail market, coupled with growing digital penetration and discretionary spending budgets, is expected to disrupt the current dynamics in next seven years. The size of the will grow at least sevenfold to capture 11.4 per cent of the by 2026 from 3 per cent in 2017, says a Deloitte report. Consequently, advertisers will spend a larger amount on digital medium that is set to overtake print in two years.