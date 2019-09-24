Youth driving discretionary spending, will disrupt retail market: Report

JUST IN
Indian firms unlikely to be hit by USFDA's red flag on antacid medicines
The size of the e-commerce market will grow at least sevenfold to capture 11.4 per cent of the retail market by 2026 from 3 per cent in 2017, says a Deloitte report

Arnab Dutta 

Rising share of millennials and younger consumers in India’s retail market, coupled with growing digital penetration and discretionary spending budgets, is expected to disrupt the current dynamics in next seven years. The size of the e-commerce market will grow at least sevenfold to capture 11.4 per cent of the retail market by 2026 from 3 per cent in 2017, says a Deloitte report. Consequently, advertisers will spend a larger amount on digital medium that is set to overtake print in two years.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 22:45 IST

