NSE withdraws decision to drop Zee Entertainment from F&O segment

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced that it would be including (ZEEL) back into the futures and options (F&O) segment.

NSE's move comes after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decided to put a stay on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order admitting insolvency proceeding against .

said that post the order, will move out of the framework and hence the surveillance action in the stock shall be reverted. Further, informed that the futures and options contracts with May 2024 will be available on Zee Entertainment. "NCLAT, principal bench, New Delhi vide order dated February 24 has granted stay on NCLT Mumbai bench order dated February 22 w.r.t. proceedings against ZEEL, " the exchange said in a circular.