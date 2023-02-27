NSE withdraws decision to drop Zee Entertainment from F&O segment

-
ALSO READ
Zee Entertainment insolvency: NCLAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal today
NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee; final hearing on March 29
Zee Entertainment insolvency: CEO Punit Goenka moves NCLAT for relief
99.99% of Zee Entertainment shareholders vote for merger with Sony
CCI gives conditional nod to Zee-Sony merger, formal order awaited
-
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced that it would be including Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) back into the futures and options (F&O) segment.
NSE's move comes after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decided to put a stay on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order admitting insolvency proceeding against Zee Entertainment.
NSE said that post the NCLAT order, Zee Entertainment will move out of the IBC framework and hence the surveillance action in the stock shall be reverted. Further, NSE informed that the futures and options contracts with May 2024 will be available on Zee Entertainment. "NCLAT, principal bench, New Delhi vide order dated February 24 has granted stay on NCLT Mumbai bench order dated February 22 w.r.t. IBC proceedings against ZEEL, " the exchange said in a circular.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 21:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU