Punit Goenka to remain Zee Entertainment chief, remuneration to be reviewed

After posting muted third quarter (Q3) results, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) on Wednesday allayed investor concerns on management continuity and board structure.

Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer of ZEEL, will continue in his role, even as his remuneration is being reviewed by the board after the promoter ownership has come down 5 per cent during the quarter. Moreover, founder and former chairman Subhash Chandra, who stepped down from his position in November but continues to be on board as non-executive director, will not be putting up his name for ...