Zee founder Subhash Chandra settles 91.2% of debt with 43 lenders

-
ALSO READ
Dish TV promoter Jawahar Goel pledges shares to rescue Essel group
DTH player Dish TV likely to go for rights issue of Rs 1,000 crore
Global debt rises $32 trillion in 2020 amid Covid pandemic: Moody's
Flex-fuel engines: Roadmap, benefits and challenges for Indian auto sector
What explains the Budget's fiscal stance?
-
The Essel group founder, Subhash Chandra has settled 91.2 per cent of his debt with 43 lenders, and the remaining dues are in the process of being paid.
“I am happy to report that we have come out of the financial stress situation by settling 91.2% of our total debt to 43 lenders in 110 accounts. About 88.3% of the amount has been paid, while the remaining 2.9% is in the process of being paid. We are making all the required efforts to settle the remaining 8.8% of our total debt. I have no regrets for parting with a substantial ownership in the business and specially in the ‘jewels of the crown’. This was done to keep the family’s honour," Chandra said in an open letter today.
In his first Open Letter issued on January 25, 2019, Chandra had apologized for the hardships faced by the lenders due to the liquidity crisis triggered by the IL&FS case and committed to repay the monies to the best of his abilities by selling assets like his entire stake in Zee Telefilms to investors.
Sharing the key points pertaining to the debt resolution, Chandra said he will settle the remaining dues before the end of this fiscal year or before. He also emphasized on the fact that he does not regret the decision taken to part with a substantial portion of his ownership in his key businesses, attributing this decision to preserve the honour of his family. He reiterated the exit from the infrastructure, financial services and loss-making print media businesses. Chandra shared his next steps in terms of setting up a venture in the video space in the digital ecosystem.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU