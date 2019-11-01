JUST IN
Google, Walmart drive UPI payments past 1-billion transaction mark in Oct
Business Standard

Zee lenders begin strategic sale, promoter shares moved to escrow accounts

Sources familiar with the developments said following the sale of stake to a strategic investor, the promoters might have only 12 per cent, including the 10 per cent stake with VTB

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the flagship company of the Essel group, surged 19 per cent on Friday after its lenders transferred majority of the promoter family’s pledged stake to an escrow account, for a possible sale to a strategic investor. Promoter Subhash Chandra’s 22.37 per cent stake was pledged with a clutch of lenders.

The stake sale will now be led by bankers, said a person close to the development. A majority of the promoter’s stake was pledged with VTB Capital, mutual funds (MFs), and Indian banks. On October 15, VTB Capital announced it had ...

First Published: Fri, November 01 2019. 23:22 IST

