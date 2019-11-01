Zee lenders begin strategic sale, promoter shares moved to escrow accounts

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the flagship company of the Essel group, surged 19 per cent on Friday after its lenders transferred majority of the promoter family’s pledged stake to an escrow account, for a possible sale to a strategic investor. Promoter Subhash Chandra’s 22.37 per cent stake was pledged with a clutch of lenders.

The stake sale will now be led by bankers, said a person close to the development. A majority of the promoter’s stake was pledged with VTB Capital, mutual funds (MFs), and Indian banks. On October 15, VTB Capital announced it had ...