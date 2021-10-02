Zee moves Bombay HC against Invesco's requisition for EGM

-
ALSO READ
Newsmaker: Punit Goenka - Unflappable CEO who insists he's no 'visionary'
Invesco seeks EGM to remove Punit Goenka from Zee Entertainment board
Zee board rejects Invesco's demand to hold EGM to remove Punit Goenka
Zee Entertainment AGM skips discussions on Invesco board removal plans
Invesco likely to move court if Zee Entertainment fails to call EGM
-
A day after rejecting its largest shareholder Invesco Funds' request to hold an extraordinary general meeting, Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Saturday moved the Bombay High Court asking the court to declare that the shareholders' meeting requisition notice sent by Invesco is "illegal and invalid".
Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) along with OFI Global China Fund LLC hold 17.88 per cent stake in Zee. In a letter dated September 11, the funds had asked the Zee board to remove two directors, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien for corporate governance lapses. While both directors quit a day before the annual general meeting on September 13, Goenka continued to remain on the board. Within days, Zee announced a merger deal with rival Sony Pictures with the latter getting a majority stake and leading to dilution of stake of all Zee shareholders. The promoter Subhash Chandra family, however, retained their stake in the merged entity at 4 per cent after receiving an additional 2 per cent stake from Sony as non-compete.
In its statement yesterday, Zee said its board arrived at decision to not convene the EGM by referring to various non-compliances under multiple laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Guidelines and key clauses under the Companies Act & Competition Act, and after taking into account the interests of all the shareholders and stakeholders of the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU