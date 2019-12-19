JUST IN
Yamaha aims to treble India market share in next 5 yrs; launches 3 products
Business Standard

Zee picks a cue from its viewership gains, raises bet on regional channels

Almost 15 channels of the 59 within its overall network are regional-language channels, with plans to fill key gaps in the future

Viveat Susan Pinto & Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Media major Zee Entertainment has sets its sight on growing its regional portfolio of channels following viewership gains over the past three years in the segment. Nearly 70 per cent of share gains for Zee came from its regional network; the broadcaster’s domestic business Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punit Misra said prompting the company to deep dive further into the category.

Almost 15 channels of the 59 within its overall network are regional-language channels, with plans to fill key gaps in the future, Misra said. The first tranche of launches will happen shortly, ...

First Published: Thu, December 19 2019. 22:05 IST

