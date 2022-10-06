JUST IN
Demand triggers may help Oberoi Realty sustain higher sales trajectory
General merchandise and apparel growth key for DMart's margin gains
Success of new launches, margin improvement to drive Eicher Motors
Blue Dart Express' volume growth momentum likely to sustain in FY23
Bandhan Bank stock weighed down by weak sentiment; worst may be priced in
Expensive deal valuations to hit Torrent Pharma's near-term earnings
Falling raw material costs to aid margin expansion for Asian Paints
Slowing demand, higher valuation point to weak outlook for Hindalco
Gains ahead for SBI: Higher NIM could lead to double digit earnings growth
Crop protection firms may face headwinds due to extreme weather conditions
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray
E-commerce sector expected to create 500,000 jobs by Diwali: Report
Business Standard

Zee stock gets a boost post CCI clearing mega merger deal with Sony

Though there are some near-term concerns on the business front, most analysts are positive

Topics
Zee Entertainment | CCI | Competition Commission of India

Devangshu Datta 

Zee
A majority of the board will be nominated by the Sony Group though Puneet Goenka will lead the combined entity as managing director and chief executive officer

The news that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the proposed merger of Zee Entertainment (Zee) with Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (BEPL) and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (CMEPL) (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India or SPNI) triggered a rise of 4.65 per cent in the Zee stock, which closed at Rs 279.95 on the BSE.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zee Entertainment

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 20:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.