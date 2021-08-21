JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

CarTrade Tech makes tepid market debut; tumbles 7% at close of trade
Business Standard

Zetwerk joins unicorn club after raising $150-million in Series E funding

The round has mo­re than doubled the valuation of Zet­werk to about $600 million

Topics
unicorn companies | Start-ups | funding

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

investment, investors, savings, mf, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity

Global manufacturing platform Zetwerk has raised $150 million in a Series E funding round led by D1 Capital Part­ners. The investment has taken the valuation of the firm to over $1 billion, making it the newest member of the coveted uni­corn club, according to industry sources.

This is the second fundraise for the Bengaluru-based company in 2021. In February, Zet­werk raised $120 million in a Series D round led by US-ba­sed Greenoaks Capital and Lig­h­tspeed Venture Partners, to continue helping customers translate their digital designs into physical products via flexible manufacturing capacity from small manufacturers (SM­­Es). Sequoia Capital India and Kae Capital had also participated in the round.

The round has mo­re than doubled the valuation of Zet­werk to about $600 million.

According to the company’s regula­tory filings and so­ur­ced by media platform Entr­ackr, Zetwerk has raised close to Rs 900 crore or $120 million in its Series E in which D1 Capital Partners has invested $50 million followed by Green Oaks and Lightspeed which put in $32 million and $22.5 million, respectively.

Founded in 2018 by IIT alu­mni Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Shar­ma, and Vishal Chaudhary, Zetwerk is modernising the manufacturing industry using proprietary technology and project management techniques that enable growth and higher utilisation for small manufacturers and ensures efficiency for global customers.

Zetwerk brings together the fragmented manufacturing ecosystem under a single, uni­fied process for maximum visibility, compatibility, capacity, and quality.

The firm has forged deep strategic partnerships across three key manufacturing categories. These include precision parts, capital goods and consumer goods.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, August 21 2021. 01:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.