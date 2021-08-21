Zetwerk joins unicorn club after raising $150-million in Series E funding

Global manufacturing platform Zetwerk has raised $150 million in a Series E round led by D1 Capital Part­ners. The investment has taken the valuation of the firm to over $1 billion, making it the newest member of the coveted uni­corn club, according to industry sources.

This is the second fundraise for the Bengaluru-based company in 2021. In February, Zet­werk raised $120 million in a Series D round led by US-ba­sed Greenoaks Capital and Lig­h­tspeed Venture Partners, to continue helping customers translate their digital designs into physical products via flexible manufacturing capacity from small manufacturers (SM­­Es). Sequoia Capital India and Kae Capital had also participated in the round.

The round has mo­re than doubled the valuation of Zet­werk to about $600 million.

According to the company’s regula­tory filings and so­ur­ced by media platform Entr­ackr, Zetwerk has raised close to Rs 900 crore or $120 million in its Series E in which D1 Capital Partners has invested $50 million followed by Green Oaks and Lightspeed which put in $32 million and $22.5 million, respectively.

Founded in 2018 by IIT alu­mni Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Shar­ma, and Vishal Chaudhary, Zetwerk is modernising the manufacturing industry using proprietary technology and project management techniques that enable growth and higher utilisation for small manufacturers and ensures efficiency for global customers.

Zetwerk brings together the fragmented manufacturing ecosystem under a single, uni­fied process for maximum visibility, compatibility, capacity, and quality.

The firm has forged deep strategic partnerships across three key manufacturing categories. These include precision parts, capital goods and consumer goods.