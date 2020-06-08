Zoho partners with 450 Maharashtra state-run schools for digital learning

Zoho Corporation, along with Karjat Jamkhed Integrated Development Foundation, has announced the digital transformation of around 450 government schools in Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in

The Zoho Classes suite was implemented in five schools on an inaugural basis—four Zilla Parishad schools in Rehekuri, Pimparkhed, Khed and Rayat Shikshan Sanstha's Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya in Karj, according to the company's statement.

The Chennai-headquartered SaaS firm has designed the Zoho Classes suite where teachers can upload courses, broadcast live classes and share assignments under set deadlines. By accessing through a mobile phone remotely, students can also view recorded lectures and connect with teachers directly online to clarify any doubts. The interface also has an option where schools can take attendance, collect fees and sell merchandise such as school supplies.





“Implementing digital education is the need of the hour. In dire times like these, when students and teachers are unable to meet each other, we need a platform that can bring them together, and help deliver quality education," said Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra's cabinet minister for schools.

"With Zoho Classes, we strive to provide a single platform for schools to run all their activities online with ease. To help the government in its endeavour to move schools online, we have made Zoho Classes completely free for all government schools," sais Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder Zoho Corp. "We are immensely grateful to the teachers who have risen to the challenge of the lockdown, and found innovative ways to impart lessons and ensure that children can continue to learn."