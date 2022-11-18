Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns; pens a heartfelt farewell note

co-founder Mohit Gupta regined from his post in the company on Friday. The company, in a voluntary disclosure, said that Gupta tendered his resignation today.

In a farewell note, Gupta said that it was an honour for him to see the company grow leaps and bounds.

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of thanked Mohit for doing a tremendous job in tough times. He wrote, "MG - you have been a brother, and a friend to me over the last few years. You have done a tremendous job here, brought us back from the brink of extinction, scaled the business to new heights, got us to profitability, and above all, coached me over the years to become capable of running such a large and complex business. Thanks to you, I feel confident that I can continue to build on top of your legacy and build a bigger and better company going forward. Thanks once again; I know you will always be around for me, but still, you will be sorely missed."

Mohit's note further added: "The journey to build a world class tech business out of India, for India (and then maybe the world) is still on, just 1% done. In this journey, it has been my pride and privilege to see Deepi, Akshant, Akriti, and the entire team grow leaps and bounds to become champions. You took me along and helped me grow immensely as well; for that, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Over the past few years, I have seen Deepi become an even more mature and confident leader who is now completely capable of leading the business into a bright future with all of you by his side. It is with this confidence that I am deciding to move on from to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me. As I look ahead, I am full of excitement for the vision that Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure and Feeding India are building towards.

"Everyone – please continue shining, and making products that India loves using. You are all so brilliant in so many ways, in the hands of a very capable leadership team. I am looking forward to seeing you continuing to build on everything we have learnt over the years", the note said.