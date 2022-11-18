JUST IN
Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns, third big exit in last few weeks

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Mohit Gupta, co-founder of food aggregator Zomato, has resigned after a four-and-a-half-year stint at the company.

This marks the third exit of a high-profile executive from the aggregator’s roster in the last few weeks.

Rahul Ganjoo, head of new initiatives at the company, had tendered his resignation earlier this week. Siddharth Jhawar, head of intercity legends, the company’s inter-state delivery service, had left the company a week before.

Gupta was previously the chief operating officer (COO) of Makemytrip.

He joined Zomato in 2018 as head of food delivery and was elevated to co-founder in 2021, when Ganjoo was made chief executive officer (CEO) of food delivery.

The string of resignations comes after the food aggregator reported that its net loss narrowed to Rs 251 crore for the July-September quarter. This compares to Rs 429.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company also revealed that this is the first quarter when it crossed the billion-dollar mark in annualised revenue.

Earlier this week, Zomato also said it will discontinue food delivery service through its app in the UAE from November 24.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 21:54 IST

