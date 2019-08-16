Zomato Gold has 1 million subscribers, but for investors it's not a feast

The country’s oldest food tech and online restaurant discovery and food delivery portal Zomato’s premium subscription service, Gold, seems to be in trouble with its investors.

According to sources in the know, major investors including Ant Financial, Sequoia Capital, among others, have indicated that Gold should either go through a major brand revamp or its operations should be gradually shut down. Sources suggested that the investors want Gold to be exclusive invite only service, as originally envisioned, since it was targeted at high-end restaurants serving those who ...