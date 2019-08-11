JUST IN
Some Zomato delivery partners to go on strike, refuse to deliver pork, beef

There is a small group of partners in Howrah who have raised concerns, and we are looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, Zomato said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Some delivery partners of online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato in Kolkata will go on strike from Monday as they are not willing to deliver pork and beef to customers, according to a statement from the company spokesperson.

"There is a small group of partners in Howrah who have raised concerns, and we are looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," it said.

In a country as diverse as India, it is impossible to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics, the statement said.

"Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce. All our partners understand this," it said.
First Published: Sun, August 11 2019. 21:45 IST

