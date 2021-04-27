Zomato launches home-style meals on app for those battling Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Zomato valuation crosses $3.9 billion after closing $660-million financing
Zomato to charge zero commission from restaurants for takeaway service
Info Edge shares zoom 5% after Zomato raises another $250 million
Zomato COO Gaurav Gupta steps down to focus on firm's nutrition business
Zomato supporting both parties: CEO Deepinder Goyal on Bengaluru 'assault'
-
Food delivery major Zomato has partnered with its restaurant partners across the country to deliver home style meals for people battling Covid-19, co-founder Deepinder Goyal said.
“Over the past few days, one of the most requested features on zomato has been a selection of home style food for people battling poor health. We just launched home style mini-menus along with thousands of restaurants across the country,” he tweeted on Tuesday.
A banner for “Home style food” will be available on the Zomato app for people to be able to access and order using the feature.
“We have added this feature to locations covering about 85 per cent of our order volume. We are adding more such mini menus to existing and new locations on war footing. To all our restaurant partners who were quick to respond and do this with us, a big thank you! ” Goyal added.
Last week, Zomato had rolled out a feature to prioritise deliveries related to Covid-19 emergency on its app.
Deliveries to customers who choose this feature are contactless by default to ensure the safety of the riders, and subsequent customers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU