Zomato launches home-style meals on app for those battling Covid-19

Food delivery major has partnered with its restaurant partners across the country to deliver home style meals for people battling Covid-19, co-founder Deepinder Goyal said.

“Over the past few days, one of the most requested features on has been a selection of home style food for people battling poor health. We just launched home style mini-menus along with thousands of restaurants across the country,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

A banner for “Home style food” will be available on the app for people to be able to access and order using the feature.

“We have added this feature to locations covering about 85 per cent of our order volume. We are adding more such mini menus to existing and new locations on war footing. To all our restaurant partners who were quick to respond and do this with us, a big thank you! ” Goyal added.

Last week, Zomato had rolled out a feature to prioritise deliveries related to Covid-19 emergency on its app.

Deliveries to customers who choose this feature are contactless by default to ensure the safety of the riders, and subsequent customers.