Zomato plans to extend Gold loyalty scheme to online users from August 15

Zomato is planning to extend its popular dine-in discounts programme Zomato Gold for online orders as the restaurant discovery and online food ordering firm gears up to take on rival Swiggy in the fiercely contested food market. According to sources, the roll-out may happen as early as August 15.

With this upgrade, Zomato Gold users who are ordering food online and through the mobile app will be given a menu item of up to Rs 300 free. This can be used once in a mealtime — lunch, breakfast and dinner. Zomato is in the process of signing up restaurants that already deliver through the ...