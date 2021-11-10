Zomato Q2 results: Consolidated net loss widens to Rs 435 cr

Food delivery platform on Wednesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss at Rs 435 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The company had reported consolidated net loss of Rs 230 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 140% to Rs 1,024 crore as against Rs 426 crore in Q2FY21.

"Why did our losses go up? This was due to investments in the growth of our food delivery business. Three reasons to be specific – a) increased spending on branding and marketing for customer acquisition, b) increased investments and growing share of smaller/emerging geographies in our business (which are less profitable today compared to more mature cities) and c) increased delivery costs due to unpredictable weather and increase in fuel prices," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

"The delivery cost per order increased by Rs 5 per order in Q2FY22 as compared to Q1FY22. This was on account of prolonged and unpredictable rainy season (which still continues in many parts of the country, oddly) and sharp increase in fuel prices," the company added.