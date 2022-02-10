Zomato's Q3 loss narrows to Rs 63 cr, revenue jumps 83%

Food delivery platform on Thursday reported a narrowing of its net loss at Rs 63 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 helped by a gain, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals. It reported a net loss of Rs 353 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 83% to Rs 1,112 crore as against Rs 609 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported exceptional gain of Rs 316 crore during the quarter.

The company's Gross Order Value grew by 84.5% YoY and 1.7% QoQ to Rs 5,500 crore ($733 million) in Q3FY22.

The revival of in-restaurant dining in Q3FY22 led to some green shoots in our dining-out ad-sales business, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

"We are currently well capitalized with $1.7 billion cash on our balance sheet, and we don’t envisage raising cash in the foreseeable future," said.

"We are very bullish on the product-market fit, unit economics, as well as the growth trajectory of the quick commerce category. It reminds us of the food delivery category a few years ago when many platforms competed over a large and growing market but ultimately only the few who delivered exceptional experience to their customers survived. As a result, we are updating the upper bound of our potential investments in this category to $400 million cash over the next two years," added.

Also, we are in the process of setting-up our own non-banking financial company (NBFC) which will allow us to extend short term credit to our ecosystem – our delivery partners, customers and restaurant partners. We believe we can add significant value to, and improve the experience of, our platform partners with this initiative without requiring Zomato to allocate significant capital.

On Thursday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.4% higher at Rs 94.60.