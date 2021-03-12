Zomato supporting both parties, delivery boy among highest rated: CEO

co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday said that the food delivery firm was providing support to its delivery executive in Bengaluru who was de platformed after a customer complained that he assaulted her while delivering food.



"Right from the get go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending," Goyal said in a tweet.



said Wednesday it had delisted Kamaraj after a content creator, Hitesha Chandranee, posted videos on social media saying the executive hit her and left her with a bloody nose while she was on call with a company executive to figure out why her order was late. The incident occurred on Tuesday.



However, according to a report by Newsminute, Kamaraj refuted the allegations and said it was in fact, Chandranee who first verbally abused him, and then hit him with a slipper. He also said she hit herself accidentally with her ring, which caused her nose to bleed.



"#zomatodeliveryboy" was a top trend on Twitter on Friday afternoon.



"We are in constant touch with Hitesha, covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceedings. We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness," Goyal said.



He also added that while the proceedings are on, Kamaraj has been "temporarily suspended from active deliveries" on Zomato, but the company is "covering his earnings in the interim while there is an active investigation. We are also covering his legal expenses pertaining to the case," Goyal added.



Goyal further said Kamaraj, who has been delivering for Zomato since the past 26 months, has made about 5,000 deliveries with Zomato, and has a rating of 4.75/5- among the highest on the platform.