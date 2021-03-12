Zomato supporting both parties, delivery boy among highest rated: CEO

-
ALSO READ
Food delivery unicorn Zomato raises Rs 379 cr from US investor Kora
Zomato to pay more to delivery partners, absorb fuel price rise impact
Will leave no stone unturned to improve working conditions: Zomato
Zomato to charge zero commission from restaurants for takeaway service
Zomato delists delivery executive after Bengaluru woman claims assault
-
Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday said that the food delivery firm was providing support to its delivery executive in Bengaluru who was de platformed after a customer complained that he assaulted her while delivering food.
"Right from the get go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending," Goyal said in a tweet.
Zomato said Wednesday it had delisted Kamaraj after a content creator, Hitesha Chandranee, posted videos on social media saying the Zomato executive hit her and left her with a bloody nose while she was on call with a company executive to figure out why her order was late. The incident occurred on Tuesday.
However, according to a news report by Newsminute, Kamaraj refuted the allegations and said it was in fact, Chandranee who first verbally abused him, and then hit him with a slipper. He also said she hit herself accidentally with her ring, which caused her nose to bleed.
"#zomatodeliveryboy" was a top trend on Twitter on Friday afternoon.
"We are in constant touch with Hitesha, covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceedings. We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness," Goyal said.
He also added that while the proceedings are on, Kamaraj has been "temporarily suspended from active deliveries" on Zomato, but the company is "covering his earnings in the interim while there is an active investigation. We are also covering his legal expenses pertaining to the case," Goyal added.
Goyal further said Kamaraj, who has been delivering for Zomato since the past 26 months, has made about 5,000 deliveries with Zomato, and has a rating of 4.75/5- among the highest on the platform.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU