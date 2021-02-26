Zomato to pay more to delivery partners, absorb fuel price rise impact

-
ALSO READ
Food delivery volumes back to 85% of pre-Covid levels, says Swiggy
Oil marketing companies continue to hold petrol and diesel price hike
Will leave no stone unturned to improve working conditions: Zomato
Why costly diesel burns a bigger hole in your pocket than petrol
IPL playing key role in recovery of food delivery firms Swiggy, Zomato
-
With rising fuel prices pinching the pockets of its delivery partners, foodtech platform Zomato has put in place a revised pay structure for them which will now include a component of distance pay. It has also introduced a long-distance return pay which means for every long-distance order completed, its delivery partner would either receive another order within 15 minutes that would bring them back closer to their base working location or they will get an additional payout for travelling the extra distance.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Twitter that the company is not yet passing on this cost to customers.
“We are committed to making Zomato the best place to work for our delivery partners. We understand how fuel price hikes can impact their earnings and have decided to factor in such developments in their pay structure. Both of these inclusions combined will increase their earnings by 7-8 per cent,” said Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery, Zomato. The company has already implemented the new structure in about 40 cities and will be rolling it out in other cities in the coming week.
The Tiger Global backed platform had faced criticism for being the worst performing digital platform on the Fairwork India Ratings last year with Goyal later tweeting that the company will try its best to improve the working conditions to perform better next year.
Fuel prices have been on the rise in India for over several days with petrol prices crossing Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan.
On an average, a Zomato delivery partner travels anywhere between 100-120 km in a day, consuming 60-80 litres of fuel in a typical month, according to the company. The recent increase in prices amounts to an additional monthly spend of Rs 600-800 which is about 3 per cent of monthly income from his/her take-home income. It has 150,000 delivery partners in its fleet currently who earn Rs 20,000-25,000 monthly on an average.
Tencent-backed Swiggy also has a plan under works to cushion the impact of fuel price rise on riders, according to sources. The startup has over 130,000 delivery partners on its platform currently.
“My fuel cost has gone up by up to Rs 100 per day and it could end up hurting my income by Rs 2,500 per month,” said a Swiggy delivery partner who completes 15-20 orders per day in Bengaluru.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU