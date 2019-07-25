Zoom Me and Kytes Mobiles enter India market with budget smartphones

China-based mobile equipment supplier Shenzhen Guowei Network Service Limited in a partnership with conglomerate Golden Impex has launched its mobile brand ZoomMe and Kytes in India.

Under Zoom Me Mobiles brand, the company has launched models starting from Rs 5,000 and the price ragnge goes up to Rs 8,000. On the other hand, seven mobile phones have been launched under Kytes Mobiles, a mid-market brand, with the price range from Rs 500 to 1,200.

“Our target customers primarily would be people who are possibly fence-sitters in the feature phone segment but eagerly anticipating an opportunity to enter the smartphone segment,” said Rajeev Tiwari, Vice President – Sales & Distribution, Golden Impex -- the brand Owners of ZoomMe Mobiles in India.

"With the launch of our smart phones we are entering a very robust but still growing Indian mobile phone market. We are confident that our value for money products which are technically sound will be able to create a niche in India,” said Ma Jian, Vice President – Overseas Trade, ZoomMe Mobile.

The company has launched three variants under M series under Zoom Me mobiles. The M1 range is equipped with 18:9 full view, 14CM 2.5D IPS display and comes with a 3GB RAM and 32 GB ROM, which is expandable to 128 GB.

Based on Android 9.0 operating system and MediaTek Cortex A53 Quad Core processor, it has a dual rear camera set up (13.0MP + 2.0 MP with flash) and 13.0 MP front camera with flash. M1 also has fingerprint sensor and 3200mAh battery. The M1 smartphone will be available at a retail price of Rs 7,349.

On the other hand, the M2 range of are based on Android 8.1 operating system, MediaTek Cortex A53 Quad Core processor, 12.60 CM 2.5D 18:9 Full View IPS Display, 16GB storage expandable upto 64 GB, 2.0 + 5.0MP AF Primary camera with flash and 2.0 MP secondary camera, fingerprint sensor and 2400mAh battery. The M2 has a price tag of Rs 4,785.

The M3 range of are based on Android 9.0 operating system and is equipped with MediaTek Cortex A53 Quad Core processor, 15.5 CM IPS Display - Waterdrop Notch, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage expandable upto 128 GB, 13.0MP + 2.0MP AF Primary camera with flash and 8.0 MP Secondary camera. This phone is powered with fingerprint sensor and a battery of 3300mAh. The M3 smart phone will be available for Rs 7,875.





