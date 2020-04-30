Zoom reaches out to govt as MHA raises safety concerns about its platform

California-based collaboration services company has been in the lately for security issues raised by several governments and enterprises over the past few weeks. However, having admitted that it had made some mistakes as its user base increased massively during the lockdowns in different parts of the world, the company says India is a significant market and that the company is speaking to the Indian government to allay security concerns about the application.

"We are in touch with the Ministry of electronics and information technology and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs). We are in the process of communicating with them in terms of sharing with them the actual facts about technology, about the security of our platform and the privacy of users using our platform. And once these discussions are concluded I am sure ministries will take the right message. It is in our interest to keep them informed," said Sameer Raje, India Head,

On April 12, the MHA said in an advisory that is not a safe platform, and is not for use by government offices or officials. "Zoom is a not a safe platform and advisory of CERT-In on the same dated Feb 06, 2020 and March 30, 2020 may kindly be referred," said the advisory from the Cyber Coordination Centre under the MHA.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) put out an advisory on March 30 about "Secure usage of Zoom video conferencing application," detailing the steps users should take to ensure their data remains protected.





Raje said the company "trying to find out what exactly are the concerns (of the government) because if you look at the sort of advisories which were given... (spoke) in terms of how to use the platform in a secure manner".

Zoom has also tried to fix some of the issues it has faced through an education campaign by hosting webinars, and mailing them to its users. It has also communictaed its stand on these issues and other updates through its blogs. "We also mandated these some, some of the features and functionality, especially for the individual users who are coming on board. For example, we mandated that each of the meetings that these individual users would set would be password protected, and the waiting room would be by default enabled. Similarly, the share screen option would be disabled when the meeting would start, it would only remain with the host," Raje said.



Zoom began operations in India in September last year, with an aim to ramp up its teams here to serve its already sizable customer base here. It also planned to hire more partners and channels so as to meet India specific demands.

During Covid-19, the company has seen its global customer base rise from 10 million to 300 million users in a span of less than 12 weeks. "India contributes to a significant chunk of it and and India continues to be a focus for us and we will continue to grow growing country, in line with the way we are going globally," said Raje.





The rise in the user base came from enterprise users, especially traditional businesses that had to get on collaboration platforms to manage the work from home situation, and Zoom also proactively started enabling schools-from kindergarten to Class 12- to use its services at no cost.

In terms of difference between the overseas and Indian market, Raje said in the overseas market, there is a lot of uptake in terms of the online purchases, etc. whereas in Indian market, a lot of the work or selling requires to be done in person.