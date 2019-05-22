Zooming ahead on scooters: How TVS Motor beat the industry slump

Fiscal 2019 was one of the toughest for the two-wheeler industry, especially for scooter makers. For the first time in a decade, sales dropped due to demand slowdown across urban markets, thanks largely to price reduction by motorcycle manufacturers focusing on the commuter segment.

Against the overall gloom, TVS, the second largest scooter maker, posted a gain in market share — to 18.52 per cent of the 67,01,469 units market in 2018-19 from 16.36 per cent in 2017-18. That’s noteworthy given that larger players, including market leader Honda and the third largest player ...