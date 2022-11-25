JUST IN
50-year wait ends: Zuventus first to commercially launch aviptadil for ARDS

Discovered in 1970, the drug was tested on severe Covid-19 patients on DCGI's direction

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Zuventus becomes first firm to commercially launch aviptadil for ARDS
Based on its R&D, Zuventus approached the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) with such a formulation that was proposed to be allowed for emergency use

Mumbai-based Zuventus Healthcare has become the first company globally to commercially launch aviptadil, over 50-year old drug molecule, for treating acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 20:18 IST

