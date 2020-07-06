Zydus gets Mexican regulator's approval for coronavirus drug study

Mexico’s regulatory authority has given Ahmedabad-based Cadila Ltd. (Zydus Cadila) approval to study the Desidustat tablet for treating Covid-19 patients—the first time the drug was allowed for the disease.

During the trial, 100 mg tablets of Desidustat will be administered to patients for 14 days along with recommended standard care.

Some Covid-19 patients display signs of hypoxia, a condition that leads to inadequate oxygen supply in tissues and can lead to organ failure and death despite the use of antivirals, anti-inflammatory drugs or ventilators.

Desidustat tablets, which mimics the human body's response to low oxygen availability at high altitudes, will be studied for Covid-19 management for the first time.

Pankaj R Patel, chairman of Zydus Cadila, said his company is stepping up efforts to fight Covid-19 through therapeutic drugs, diagnostics and vaccines. "With Desidustat we will study a novel approach for management of Covid-19," Patel said.

Zydus had initiated two Phase III trials of Desidustat. One is being conducted in 588 patients not on dialysis and another on 392 patients on dialysis.