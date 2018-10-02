Zydus Wellness' Everyuth goes for an image makeover in beauty market

It is a 27-year old homegrown beauty brand and yet, at a time when the market is bustling with new labels, products and consumers, Everyuth from Zydus Wellness finds itself pushed to the back of the shelf.

How does the homegrown beauty label, one of the early adopters of the ‘natural-herbal’ tag, make its way back into the reckoning? Everyuth lost its way because the company believes it was not quick enough to understand what customers want. Further, in its core segment of face care products, there was a rush of new brands with a value proposition that customers ...