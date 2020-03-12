Zydus Wellness gets a Complan boost, Sourav Ganguly's star power for brands

When Zydus Wellness chairman, Sharvil Patel, sealed the final deal with Heinz India in January last year, he knew he was bringing home much more than a portfolio of consumer products.

His new acquisitions, Complan, Nycil and Glucon D had a relationship with consumers going back over 50 years and a legacy that cast a shadow well beyond the confines of their categories. Now as the company draws up the roadmap for the brands under its banner, it is looking to leverage the synergies in its portfolio to create a wider and deeper distribution network and also unlock the star power of ...