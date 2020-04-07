1,300 Americans repatriated from India; many developing cold feet: Official

The has so far repatriated around 1,300 Americans from India but a considerable number of them are developing cold feet in flying back home, a senior US official has said.

"About 1,300 American citizens have been brought back as of last night, and we have five additional flights scheduled this week. It's difficult to say with any certainty how many Americans intend or need assistance in repatriating to the US. We have had over 7,000 register with the US embassy and consulate," Alice G Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, said during a teleconference here on Monday.

While Wells did not give a clear idea of why the rest of the Americans had developed cold feet to return back home, it can be seen in the context of the US emerging as the hot spot of in the world.

Till Monday, over 360,000 people have tested positive with and the fatalities have crossed the 10,000 in a matter of weeks. Wells said Americans in India were needed to make a decision. Members of the White House Task Force on have projected between 100,000 and 200,000 Covid-19 deaths in the US in the next several weeks. Ian Brownlee, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, said a large number of Americans in India have cancelled their intent to travel to the US even after the US Government made arrangements for their flights.



