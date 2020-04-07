1,300 Americans repatriated from India; many developing cold feet: Official

-
"About 1,300 American citizens have been brought back as of last night, and we have five additional flights scheduled this week. It's difficult to say with any certainty how many Americans intend or need assistance in repatriating to the US. We have had over 7,000 register with the US embassy and consulate," Alice G Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, said during a teleconference here on Monday.
Members of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus have projected between 100,000 and 200,000 Covid-19 deaths in the US in the next several weeks.
Ian Brownlee, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, said a large number of Americans in India have cancelled their intent to travel to the US even after the US Government made arrangements for their flights.
Since January 29, the US has brought home over 43,000 American citizens including those from countries like Peru, India, Egypt, Nepal, and Burundi. The US is currently working on over 80 flights worldwide, Brownlee said.
Of these, the US organized 13 flights from South and Central Asia, including special flights home for about 2,900 US citizens from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.
