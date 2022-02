1,396 Indian citizens evacuated from Ukraine brought back in 6 flights: MEA

The Russian attack on Ukraine began four days ago. India started issuing advisories in mid-February, asking Indians to consider leaving Ukraine after tensions increased between Moscow and Kyiv.

The MEA said India is also sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The government has already decided to send four Union ministers as the prime minister's envoys to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova to oversee the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine through its border crossings with these countries.

At a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Union minister Hardeep Puri will go to Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia will oversee the evacuation process in Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju will travel to Slovakia and Gen. (retd) V K Singh is leaving for Poland.

"The special envoys will go to these countries to basically coordinate and oversee the evacuation process there on the ground," he said.

Bagchi said the "situation on the ground in terms of evacuation continues to be complex and fluid. Nevertheless, we have been able to accelerate our evaluation process clearly over the last 24 hours".