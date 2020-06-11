JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Punjab back to strict lockdown on weekends, holidays after spike in cases
Business Standard

1,875 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total cases at 38,716

While 15,456 persons were tested on Thursday, 625,312 individuals have been tested so far

Topics
Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

factory, workers, msme, industry, manufacturing, clothes, textile, ordnance factory chennai, coronavirus
Workers of an ordnance clothing factory stitch personal protective equipment in Chennai on Wednesday Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu reported 1,875 new coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the state to 38,716. Of the new cases, 1,407 were reported from Chennai.

The state health department said that the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Tamil Nadu had crossed 38,000.

While 1,372 patients were cured and were discharged on Thursday, 23 people succumbed to the disease.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate now 49.21%, says Health Ministry

As of Thursday, the total number of cases in the state stands at 38,716 cases. While 20,705 patients have been cured and discharged, 349 succumbed to the virus.

While 15,456 persons were tested on Thursday, 625,312 individuals have been tested so far.

The virus has affected around 1,999 children under the age of 12 so far.
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU