1,875 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total cases at 38,716

reported 1,875 new (Covid-19) positive cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the state to 38,716. Of the new cases, 1,407 were reported from Chennai.

The state health department said that the number of (Covid-19) cases in had crossed 38,000.

While 1,372 patients were cured and were discharged on Thursday, 23 people succumbed to the disease.





As of Thursday, the total number of cases in the state stands at 38,716 cases. While 20,705 patients have been cured and discharged, 349 succumbed to the virus.

While 15,456 persons were tested on Thursday, 625,312 individuals have been tested so far.

The virus has affected around 1,999 children under the age of 12 so far.