1 dead, 50 injured in bus-truck collision on Haryana's Jind-Rohtak highway

-
ALSO READ
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
One killed, at least ten injured in Tamil Nadu bus-lorry collision
Now, book a bus ride in Gurugram on Uber; service in other cities soon
12 dead as Maharashtra-bound bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh
Maha bus not over-speeding at time of accident in MP; probe ordered: MSRTC
-
A truck driver died and 50 passengers, including children, were injured when a roadways bus collided head-on with the heavy goods vehicle near a hotel on the Jind-Rohtak national highway here, police said on Saturday.
The injured were taken to a primary health centre in Julana, where the doctors referred 20 critically injured passengers to PGIMS, Rohtak for better treatment.
On receiving information about the incident, the District Magistrate and other officials also reached the spot and took stock of the incident.
Julana police station is investigating the matter.
According to police, the roadways bus had left for Gurgaon on Saturday morning from Jind and collided head-on with the truck as soon as it reached Haveli Hotel on Jind-Rohtak National Highway near Julana.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 20:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU