1 mn vaccinated in 6 days; Modi, CMs may take the shot in second round

India reached the 1-million mark in Covid vaccinations within six days of the exercise as the government stepped up measures to encourage people to take the jab and tackle vaccine hesitancy — from updating the CoWIN application to roping in health experts with vaccine safety messages. Sources said the government may also sign up celebrities to drive home the message of vaccine safety.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries and vaccinators in Varanasi on Friday via videoconference to share their first-hand experience. According to reports, Modi is likely to take the vaccine in the second phase when it is the turn of front-line workers to get the shot.
CMs and MPs over 50 years of age could also be added to this list.
Among adverse events, one hospitalisation was reported in Udaipur in Rajasthan where a health worker developed intracranial haemorrhage four days after receiving the shot on January 16. The incident, the health ministry clarified, was not related to the vaccine.
