100,000 random tests, '5 Ts': Kejriwal's plan to check coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi will conduct 100,000 random tests to check people for the coronavirus, said Chief Minister on Tuesday as he announced a strategy based on five 'Ts' to contain the spread of the disease.



"It includes five Ts: testing, tracing people who came in contact with a patient, treatment, team-work, and tracking and monitoring," Kejriwal said at a press conference through video link.





Delhi's 5 Ts to fight COVID-19:



Testing

Tracing

Treatment

Teamwork

Tracking & Monitoring



"World over the experience has been that countries which aggressively tested people contained the disease better; people who came in came contact with a suspected patient have to be traced,” he said.





"The government has earmarked around 400 beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. We have prepared detailed plan to take over private hospitals if the number of cases rises up to 30,000 in Delhi," he said, referring to the disease caused by the "One lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted in hotspot areas."



"We will make arrangements in banquet halls and dharamsalas in the city to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients if such a need arises," Kejriwal said, according to news agency PTI.



As many as 2,950 beds in city hospitals are reserved for COVID-19 patients, and the Delhi government will take over 12,000 hotel rooms if the number cases spike.