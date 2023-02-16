JUST IN
Business Standard

116,000 students to take SSC exams in Thane district of Maharashtra

The SSC exams will be held from March 2 to March 25, while the HSC exams will start on February 21 and go on till March 21

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Students appearing for board exams

A total of 1,16,542 students will take Maharashtra Board's Class 10 (SSC) exams in 332 centres across Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

For the Class 12 (HSC) exams, 1,04,561 students will write their papers at 173 centres, said Manuj Jindal, chief executive officer of Thane Zilla Parishad.

The SSC exams will be held from March 2 to March 25, while the HSC exams will start on February 21 and go on till March 21, he said.

Flying squads will be deployed across the district to keep a check on copying and other exam-related malpractices, he said.

The official said that there are no sensitive exam centres in the district.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 20:35 IST

