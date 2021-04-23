13 die as fire breaks out at Maharashtra hospital treating Covid patients

-
ALSO READ
Hospitals get ready for Covid shots ahead of vaccination drive on Jan 16
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Decked up for first day, first shot: All eyes on Covid-19 vaccination drive
Pune steps up Covid-19 vaccination drive but stares at supply shortage
Maharashtra hotels, resorts get lockdown blues as Covid-19 curbs return
-
Thirteen people died when a fire broke out Friday morning at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, multiple reports said.
Images tweeted by news agency ANI showed patients being shifted away from the Vijay Vallabh Hospital.
"Around 90 patients were admitted at the hospital at the time of the incident," said Dilip Shah, the hospital's chief executive officer.
Vivekanand Kadam, who leads the District Disaster Control Cell, told news agency PTI the fire started after an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit. The hospital was treating 16 patients at the time, he said.
"I got a call at around 3 am from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital. As I reached, I saw fire engines outside the hospital. The intensive care unit at the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, couldn't see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-ten bodies there," Avinash Patil, an eyewitness told reporters, according to NDTV.com.
The fire is Maharashtra’s second disaster this week involving Covid-19 patients. At least 22 patients died in a hospital after they lost oxygen supply due to a leak on Wednesday at the Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik city.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU