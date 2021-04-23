JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

US lawmakers express concern over Covid situation in India, appeal for help
Business Standard

13 die as fire breaks out at Maharashtra hospital treating Covid patients

Images tweeted by news agency ANI showed patients being shifted away from the Vijay Vallabh Hospital.

Topics
Coronavirus | fire | Industrial Disasters

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

13 people have died so far in fire at COVID hospital in Virar, in Vasai Virar municipal limits, Palghar district
13 people have died so far in fire at COVID hospital in Virar, in Vasai Virar municipal limits, Palghar district

Thirteen people died when a fire broke out Friday morning at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, multiple reports said.

Images tweeted by news agency ANI showed patients being shifted away from the Vijay Vallabh Hospital.

"Around 90 patients were admitted at the hospital at the time of the incident," said Dilip Shah, the hospital's chief executive officer.


Vivekanand Kadam, who leads the District Disaster Control Cell, told news agency PTI the fire started after an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit. The hospital was treating 16 patients at the time, he said.

"I got a call at around 3 am from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital. As I reached, I saw fire engines outside the hospital. The intensive care unit at the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, couldn't see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-ten bodies there," Avinash Patil, an eyewitness told reporters, according to NDTV.com.

The fire is Maharashtra’s second disaster this week involving Covid-19 patients. At least 22 patients died in a hospital after they lost oxygen supply due to a leak on Wednesday at the Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik city.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 23 2021. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU