13 die as fire breaks out at Maharashtra hospital treating Covid patients

Thirteen people died when a broke out Friday morning at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, multiple reports said.

Images tweeted by news agency ANI showed patients being shifted away from the Vijay Vallabh Hospital.



"Around 90 patients were admitted at the hospital at the time of the incident," said Dilip Shah, the hospital's chief executive officer.



Vivekanand Kadam, who leads the District Disaster Control Cell, told news agency PTI the started after an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit. The hospital was treating 16 patients at the time, he said.

"I got a call at around 3 am from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital. As I reached, I saw engines outside the hospital. The intensive care unit at the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, couldn't see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-ten bodies there," Avinash Patil, an eyewitness told reporters, according to NDTV.com.



The fire is Maharashtra’s second disaster this week involving Covid-19 patients. At least 22 patients died in a hospital after they lost oxygen supply due to a leak on Wednesday at the Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik city.