12 Indians have a net worth of more than Rs 1 trillion, shows a new report

12 Indians, with at the top, have a net worth of over Rs 1 trillion in India, a report released on Wednesday showed. The list includes names like Mukesh Ambani, Cyrus Poonawalla, Shiv Nadar, and Radhakishan Damani.

was the wealthiest person in the country with a net worth of over Rs 10.9 trillion, Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 showed. In the past year, Adani earned Rs 1,600 crore every day. Currently, he is the third richest person on earth behind only Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault.

followed Adani with a net worth of Rs 7.9 trillion. In the last year, Adani has earned Rs 5 trillion, leaving Ambani behind, who was the wealthiest Indian then.

"2022 will be remembered for Adani's meteoric rise. Briskly expanding his commodity trading company into coal–to–port-to-energy conglomerate, he is the only Indian to have built not one, but seven companies with a market cap of one lakh crore," Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher, Hurun India said.

Adani's younger brother Vinod Adani also featured on the list at the sixth spot with a net worth of Rs 1.6 trillion.

Among other names were Serum Institute of India's (SII) Cyrus Poonawalla and HCL's Shiv Nadar. Poonawalla and Nadar have a net worth of Rs 2 trillion and Rs 1.85 trillion, respectively.

Other names on the list of trillionaires were Radhakishan Damani, SP Hinduja, LN Mittal, Dilip Shanghvi, Uday Kotak, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Niraj Bajaj. Shanghvi and Kotak were the new entrants to the list.

The report further showed that 100 start-up founders have a net worth of more than $10 billion. They had a cumulative wealth of Rs 5 trillion and an average age of 40 years.

The youngest on the list was Kaivalya Vohra, the 19-year-old founder of the quick delivery platform Zepto. founder Falguni Nayar, another start-up founder, overtook Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to become the "richest self-made Indian woman".

Vedant Fashion founder Ravi Modi was the biggest gainer on the list, with a 376 per cent jump in his net worth. Vedant Fashion was listed on the Indian markets on February 16. Nayar followed Modi with a 345 per cent gain in the last year.

Mumbai topped the rich list with 283 individuals in the list. New Delhi followed it with 185 and Bengaluru with 89 individuals with a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd