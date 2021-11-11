JUST IN
Business Standard

14 killed in Tamil Nadu, depression crosses coast near Chennai

In Chennai, flooding transformed several areas into a virtual large water body

Press Trust of India 

Commuters wade through a waterlogged place in Chennai (PTI photo)

Fourteen people were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu as the depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed coast near Chennai on Thursday morning.

According to reports, a red alert for heavy rainfall — issued for eight Tamil Nadu districts — was withdrawn after the depression weakened at landfall.

In Chennai, flooding, triggered by intense showers and release of surplus from dams transformed several areas into a virtual, large water body.

First Published: Thu, November 11 2021. 23:51 IST

