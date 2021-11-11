14 killed in Tamil Nadu, depression crosses coast near Chennai

Fourteen people were killed in rain-related incidents in as the over the Bay of Bengal crossed coast near on Thursday morning.

According to reports, a red alert for heavy rainfall — issued for eight districts — was withdrawn after the weakened at landfall.

In Chennai, flooding, triggered by intense showers and release of surplus from dams transformed several areas into a virtual, large water body.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)