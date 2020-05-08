14 migrant workers run over by train while resting on their way back home

-
Fourteen migrant workers were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, news agency PTI reported quoting an official of the Karmad police station.
"They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion," he said.
The incident happened around 5.15 am on Friday, the official added.
An accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people.
RPF and local police are reaching spot to asses the situation. More details awaited: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/uAqWn1HsQI— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020
