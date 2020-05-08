JUST IN
Business Standard

14 migrant workers run over by train while resting on their way back home

The accident happened near Aurangabad in Maharashtra

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The incident happened around 5.15 am on Friday, the official added.

Fourteen migrant workers were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, news agency PTI reported quoting an official of the Karmad police station.

"They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion," he said.

