JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Accept my loan repayment offer and close case against me: Mallya to govt
Business Standard

14 migrants killed, 50 injured in two separate bus accidents in MP and UP

Eight migrants were killed in Madhya Pradesh, while six lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh

Topics
Indian migrant workers | Madhya Pradesh | Coronavirus

BS Web Team 

14 migrants killed, over 50 injured in two bus accidents in MP and UP
In a tragic incident six migrant workers, who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway, were killed after a speeding bus ran over them on late Wednesday night

Eight migrant workers were killed and nearly 50 others injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Guna town in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place between 3 am and 4 am when the victims were on their way to Uttar Pradesh border from Maharashtra, Cantt police station in-charge Madan Mohan Malviya said. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby district hospital.

Policemen involved in the rescue work were later quarantined in the wake of the Covid-19 scare, another police official said.

In another tragic incident, six migrant workers, who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway, were killed after a speeding bus ran over them on late Wednesday night.


ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

The incident took place near Ghalauli check-post. Three more workers were injured in the accident. A case has registered against an unknown bus driver, by the Muzaffarnagar Police in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the migrant workers who lost their lives belonged to Gopalganj, Bihar and were returning to their native place during the lockdown on foot. Further investigation is underway.
First Published: Thu, May 14 2020. 10:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU