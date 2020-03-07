JUST IN
Coronavirus made global scenario complex, preparedness a challenge: Rajnath
15 Americans quarantined in Bethlehem over coronavirus scare: Official

The Palestinian Authority has declared a state of emergency in the Palestinian territories after more than a dozen cases of the virus were confirmed in Bethlehem

Reuters  |  West Bank 

There was no immediate comment from US officials in the region

Fifteen American tourists have been quarantined in a hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem as part of precautions against the coronavirus, a Palestinian government spokesman said on Saturday.

"There is a 15-member American delegation in the hotel. They are still there and they are being dealt with according to quarantine regulations like all the others who are there,â€ spokesman Ibrahim Melhem told Reuters.

The Palestinian Authority has declared a state of emergency in the Palestinian territories after more than a dozen cases of the virus were confirmed in Bethlehem.

First Published: Sat, March 07 2020. 14:32 IST

