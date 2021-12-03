JUST IN
18 of 16,000 fliers from 'at-risk' countries tested Covid positive: Govt

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that RTPCR tests of 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for COVID-19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that RTPCR tests of 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for COVID-19.

He also said that genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for such passengers.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, he said the Union government has taken measures to make the country ready for any future challenges and adopted the buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in COVID-19 cases.

"A decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise," he said and appealed to opposition parties to trust scientists.

First Published: Fri, December 03 2021. 16:41 IST

