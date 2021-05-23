194.9 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses administered till now: says Centre

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.49 crore on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, it said 6,82,398 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose on Saturday, and cumulatively 99,79,676 across 37 states/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine, it said.

The ministry said the total of 19,49,51,603 include 97,52,422 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,00,147 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

It also includes 1,49,47,941 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 83,22,058 FLWs (2nd dose), and 99,79,676 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,06,73,244 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 97,84,465 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,65,49,096 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,82,42,554 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

As on Day-127 of the vaccination drive (May 22), a total of 15,52,126 vaccine doses were given. As many as 13,80,232 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,894 beneficiaries received their 2nd doses, as per the provisional report till 8 P.M.

